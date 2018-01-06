PAYETTE -- A Payette man accused of running his 80-year-old mother off the highway in April has been taken into custody, officials announced Friday.

The Payette County Sheriff’s Office said 58-year-old Roger Lincoln was found and arrested by deputies in Gooding County early Friday morning.

Lincoln was wanted in connection with an April 19 attack on his mother. According to deputies, Lincoln and his mother had gotten into a domestic dispute when the woman attempted to drive to the sheriff's office to get help.

As the 80-year-old was driving down Highway 95, however, Lincoln rammed his car into his mother's vehicle, forcing her off the road, deputies said.

Lincoln's mother was injured in the crash, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office began a search for the suspect, who did not remain at the scene.

Lincoln is facing charges of Aggravated Battery, Intimidating a Witness, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Collision and Intentional Destruction of a Telecommunication Line or Telecommunication Instrument, and is currently held on a $1 million bail.

The Payette County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for calling in tips that helped lead to Lincoln's capture.

