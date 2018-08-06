ELMORE COUNTY -- An Elmore County man accused of threatening a girl by telling her he would share explicit photos of her with other people have been arrested on a child pornography charge.

Alex Guadarrama-Sanchez, 20, was arrested Thursday by the Elmore County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials say detectives began investigating in late May when the girl and her mother reported a battery to deputies. The underage victim also told investigators that Guadarrama-Sanchez had several explicit images of her on his cellphone, and that he was threatening to show the photos to other people.

Detectives found the photos on the suspect's mobile device, the sheriff's office says, but were unable to confirm whether he had shared them.

Guadarrama-Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Elmore County Jail. He faces one felony charge of possession of child pornography and one misdemeanor charge of battery.

