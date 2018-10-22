KETCHUM, Idaho -- A Hailey man was Tased and arrested after sheriff's officials say he was able to free himself from handcuffs and attempted to get ahold of a deputy's gun and Taser.

The incident happened early Saturday morning after the sheriff's office was called out to deal with a report of an intoxicated man in the backyard of a Ketchum home at 2:23 a.m.

The deputy arrived and found the man, identified as 20-year-old Angel Lira Jr. According to the sheriff's office, Lira was so intoxicated that he couldn't tell the deputy where he lived, how he was getting home, or other personal information.

The deputy decided to place Lira into custody and take him to the Blaine County Detention Center to sober up. The 20-year-old was handcuffed and put into the deputy's patrol vehicle.

But as he was being driven to the detention center, officials say, Lira was able to work his arms from behind his back to his front, then slip one hand free from the cuffs. Near the intersection of Main Street and Airport Way in Hailey, Lira reached through the patrol vehicle cage and began trying to grab the deputy's locked rifle in the front seat, the deputy said.

The deputy quickly pulled over and attempted to get control of Lira. The pair fought, and Lira was able to get out of the patrol car, at which point he hit and kicked the deputy several times before trying to grab his Taser, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy told Lira he would be Tased if he did not stop resisting. When Lira continued to come towards the deputy, he shot the suspect with the Taser, then took him back into custody with help from a Hailey Police officer.

Lira was checked out medically, then booked into the Blaine County Detention Center for felony battery on an officer, felony attempt to disarm an officer and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing.

"This was a very volatile and unfortunate situation," Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a release. "All use of force is taken very seriously and every incident is reviewed by Command Staff. Given the circumstances and the risk posed to the officer, the use of the taser was the safety option to prevent further escalation."

