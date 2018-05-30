CALDWELL -- The second person found shot inside a home west of Caldwell Monday morning has died, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office says.

Investigators say 37-year-old Ian Stone shot 29-year-old Jaclyn Zabel, then turned the gun on himself. Zabel died from her injuries at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center Tuesday morning. Stone died later that night.

The sheriff's office described the shooting as a "domestic violence event." Court records indicate that Stone had previously been convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery in 2007, and sentenced to a "treatment diversion" program.

"Our thoughts and prayers to go out to the families involved in this terrible situation," Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell wrote in an email.

Investigators had previously said they were not looking for any suspects, and no one else is believed to be involved.

If you are dealing with domestic violence and need help, please call the Women's and Children's Alliance 24-hour crisis line at 208-343-7025 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

