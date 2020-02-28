x
Sheriff: 143 pounds of pot seized during traffic stop in Elmore County

Authorities say they seized about 143 pounds of marijuana and arrested the driver.
Credit: Elmore County Sheriff's Office
The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says they seized about 143 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — An Ohio man was arrested Wednesday after Elmore County sheriff's deputies say they found more than a half-million dollars worth of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said in a Facebook post that the county's narcotics unit conducted the traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 84.

A drug detection K9 alerted on the vehicle, and authorities seized about 143 pounds of marijuana. The Facebook post included a photo of a K9 sitting next to dozens of bags containing the suspected drugs.

The pot has an estimated street value of over $600,000.

Manuel A. Torres, 59, of Ohio was taken into custoy on the a marijuana trafficking charge. 

Credit: Elmore County Jail
Manuel A. Torres

