Sheriff: 143 pounds of pot seized during traffic stop in Elmore County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — An Ohio man was arrested Wednesday after Elmore County sheriff's deputies say they found more than a half-million dollars worth of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said in a Facebook post that the county's narcotics unit conducted the traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 84.
A drug detection K9 alerted on the vehicle, and authorities seized about 143 pounds of marijuana. The Facebook post included a photo of a K9 sitting next to dozens of bags containing the suspected drugs.
The pot has an estimated street value of over $600,000.
Manuel A. Torres, 59, of Ohio was taken into custoy on the a marijuana trafficking charge.
RELATED: Bill would make transportation of hemp without proper license a separate misdemeanor in Idaho
Watch more crime news:
See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: