Several hundred calves reported stolen from Idaho ranch

BURLEY, Idaho — Law enforcement agencies are investigating after several hundred calves were reported stolen from a cattle feeding operation in southern Idaho.

Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward told The Times-News that MGM Calf Ranch owner Marcos Garcia reported the calves stolen on July 1.

Garcia didn’t know exactly how many were missing from the ranch near Declo.

The animals were all under 11 months and Jersey or Jersey mix, a breed commonly raised for dairies.

Garcia was caring for the calves for other companies.

Heward said the sheriff’s office is working with the state brand department and other Idaho agencies on the case.

