Nampa police arrest second man, issue warrants for 3 others in connection to murder case

NAMPA, Idaho — On Monday evening, the Nampa Police Department announced that officers have arrested a second man in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old man.

Officials from the police department wrote that 22-year-old Sergio Jimenez of Nampa was arrested on Nov. 18 and charged with the murder of 22-year-old Luis Garcia, kidnapping and destruction of evidence.

Garcia was found lying in the driveway of a Boise home on Nov. 6, the morning after his family told that he was kidnapped by two unknown men. The Nampa man was found alive but died some days later from his injuries. The cause of death was found to be blunt force trauma.

Nampa police also announced that three warrants in connection to the kidnapping and murder have been issued. Both 21-year-old Jose Luis Buenrostro and 24-year-old Simon Sarmiento are wanted for murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence. 29-year-old Patricia Hernandez is also wanted for accessory to harboring a person charged with murder.

On Nov. 12, the Nampa Police Department arrested 25-year-old Tomas Pina Sarmiento for first-degree murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence.

Police ask anyone who knows where Buenrostro, Sarmiento or Hernandez are to call Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 2. Tips can be left with Nampa PD at 208-468-4401 or email npdcrimetips@cityofnampa.us The reference case is #N21-72997.

