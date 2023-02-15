Second-degree murder conviction for 2021 downtown Boise shooting

Timmothy Morgan has been found guilty of second-degree murder for killing 28-year-old Lamont "Bam" Rogers in September of 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — Timmothy Morgan of Meridian has been found guilty of second-degree murder of 28-year-old Lamont Rogers, following a six-day jury trial.

According to Ada County officials, Morgan was charged with second-degree murder and a felony weapons enhancement for shooting and killing Rogers as they walked together in downtown Boise on Sept. 5, 2021.

Prosecutor Robert Bleazard said in court that Morgan, Rogers and two other people were all walking down Sixth Street near the Grove Street intersection when the shooting occurred.

The two witnesses said that Morgan and Rogers were talking when the suspect pulled out a handgun and began shooting. The victim was hit eight times, leaving gunshot wounds "all over his body," according to the prosecutor.

Morgan ran away before police arrived, Bleazard said, changing his clothes and getting rid of the 9mm handgun in an attempt to avoid detection.

Officers and paramedics tried to save the victim's life, but he died at the scene.

Detectives found Morgan at his apartment in Boise later that morning.

The suspect admitted to detectives in an interview that he had shot the man, according to the prosecution, but claimed that Rogers had punched him in the head just before the shooting.

Officers saw no signs of injury to Morgan however, Bleazard noted, and neither of the two witnesses saw Rogers throw a punch.

A search of Morgan's apartment turned up "trafficking weight" of marijuana, Bleazard said, along with a handgun and an assault rifle.

During trial, the prosecutor had set Morgan's bond at $2 million. A decision that defense attorney, Abraham Wingrove, urged the judge to set "considerably lower," pointing to Morgan's young age and his considerable family ties to the Treasure Valley, he was 20 years old at the time of the murder.

"Simply put, Timmothy has nowhere else to go," Wingrove told the judge.

Morgan's sentencing is set for May 2, 2023, before the Honorable Ada County District Judge Nancy Baskin.

In Idaho, a second-degree murder conviction is punishable for up to life in prison.

"I extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Rogers' family and friends. Thank you to the jury for their time and attention on this case," said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.

"I also want to thank my trial team for their hard work on this case and the Boise Police Department for conducting a thorough investigation."

