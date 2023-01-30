Sandpoint man arrested, charged in father's death

Detectives applied for and were granted a warrant for Evan John Owens for second-degree murder and his bond was set for $5 million.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — An elderly Sandpoint man was found deceased after Sandpoint Police responded to a welfare check at the man's residence, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.

Sandpoint Police said officers received a call for a welfare check for John Owens at his residence on 1905 Browning Way in Sandpoint at 10 a.m. on January 29, 2023.

Family members of John Owens, an 80-year-old Sandpoint resident, were concerned about his welfare after receiving an earlier call from him stating that his son, 26-year-old Evan John Owens, was getting moody. John Owens stated he did not feel safe at home and was going to stay at a hotel for the weekend. Family members were unable to reach John or Evan by phone following the initial call.

Detectives applied for and were granted a warrant for Evan John Owens for second-degree murder and his bond was set for $5 million. Evan is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail.

