Authorities believe 13-year-old Elizabeth "Rose" Richey is in the Spokane area

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sandpoint authorities have found a teen who went missing Saturday night.

Detectives with the Sandpoint Police Department are looking for 13-year-old Elizabeth “Rose” Richey. Elizabeth was last seen at her home in Sandpoint, Idaho Saturday night. Authorities said she had left sometime during the night with 18-year-old Cameron who lives in the Blanchard, Idaho area.

Elizabeth is described as five foot with brown eyes and hair and weighs 100 lb. She and Cameron are both Caucasian. Elizabeth was last seen wearing a black Kodiak hoodie and black Converse said Sandpoint detectives.

Authorities said Elizabeth was found today.