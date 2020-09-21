Saint Alphonsus owner says patient data stolen in cyberattack

Private information such as full names, addresses, contact information and more was accessed in the data breach, Trinity Health says.

BOISE, Idaho — Patients at Saint Alphonsus in Idaho may be among those whose private data was compromised in a security breach earlier this year.

The data breach was confirmed by Trinity Health, which owns Saint Alphonsus and other hospitals around the country.

According to Trinity Health, the cyberattack happened in May 2020 and involved the third-party fundraising service provider Blackbaud.

The group says that those behind the cyberattack were not able to gain access to victims' financial information, credit card numbers, bank accounts, or social security numbers.

But other private information - including full name, address, phone numbers, email, most recent donation date, date of birth, age, inpatient/outpatient status, dates of service, hospital location, patient room number, and physician information - was compromised in the breach, Trinity says. The database accessed in the breach spans the years from 2000 to 2020.

"We deeply regret that this incident occurred and apologize for any concern or inconvenience you may experience from this notification," Trinity Health wrote.

The large-scale ransomware attack also affected 25,000 other educational institutions and charities globally, the group says. Trinity Health's investigation is expected to be concluded by the end of the month, and the health system began sending out victim notifications by mail last week.

Those whose personal information was stolen do not need to take any action, Trinity Health says, but should continue to be vigilant and keep an eye out for any fraudulent emails or texts that appear to be coming from their hospital system.