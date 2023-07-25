Road-rage shooting leads to prison sentence for Nampa man

Rolando Castillo was charged with aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm after the July 2022 incident near Orchard and Midland.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Nampa man arrested after a road-rage shooting in July 2022 must serve at least 10 years in prison, under the sentence a Canyon County judge ordered Tuesday.

Rolando Castillo, 42, followed another driver and fired a gunshot into the driver's vehicle on July 14, 2022, striking the driver in his shoulder and hand. According to the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the other driver had flipped Castillo off after Castillo ran a stop sign. The incident took place in the area of Orchard and Midland in Nampa. The injured driver continued to his home, where he called 911, and was treated at the hospital.

Canyon County deputies arrested Castillo a short time after the incident after deputies found his vehicle near Karcher Road and Caldwell Boulevard. One of the deputies shot Castillo after a short pursuit "after he aggressively exited the vehicle," according to the prosecutor's office. Castillo also was found to be in possession of a stolen gun, and was prohibited from having a gun because of prior felony convictions.

Judge Randall S. Grove on Tuesday sentenced Castillo to a total of 20 years in prison for aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm, with fixed prison sentences of five years for each count, plus 10 years indeterminate on the aggravated battery count. The sentences will run consecutively. Castillo may become eligible for parole after he serves 10 years in prison. He also receives credit for 320 days served in jail.

Castillo pleaded guilty to the charges on April 20, 2023.

