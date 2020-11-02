Rigby man sentenced to 20 years in sexual abuse case

The man was originally charged with lewd conduct and other felonies, but prosecutors dropped some charges in exchange for his guilty plea to battery.

RIGBY, Idaho — An eastern Idaho man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after prosecutors said he sexually abused two girls, threatened them with violence and attempted to intimidate their mother.

District Judge Stevan Thompson handed down the sentence against 40-year-old James Gordon Davis of Rigby on Monday.

Thompson said Davis would be eligible for parole after serving three years, however.

The Post Register reports Davis was originally charged with lewd conduct and other felonies, but prosecutors dropped some charges in exchange for his guilty plea to battery with the intent to commit a felony and witness intimidation.

