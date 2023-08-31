Rigby man charged with having child pornography

A investigative team charged Dale J. Hensel, 53, of Rigby, for having child pornography.

BOISE, Idaho — The attorney general's office announced Thursday that an investigative team charged a Rigby man for having child pornography.

Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigated and charged 53-year-old Dale J. Hensel with sexual exploitation of a child. He was arrested Wednesday, and booked into the Jefferson County Jail, police say.

"I'm so grateful for the work that our talented ICAC team does to protect the most vulnerable in Idaho," said Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador in a press release. "My Office will continue to put every available resource into finding and prosecuting the criminals who victimize Idaho's children."

Officials say the Rigby Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff's office helped with the arrest.

ICAC is an agency that works with federal, state and local law enforcement to investigate and find people who exploit children.

