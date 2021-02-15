x
Crime

Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello

Bingham County sheriff’s deputies apprehended Richard “Rocky” Iverson of Blackfoot around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Credit: Bingham Co. Jail
Richard “Rocky” Iverson

POCATELLO, Idaho — A dangerous fugitive was captured after a weekend shootout with U.S. Marshals left one suspect dead in Pocatello. 

Bingham County sheriff’s deputies apprehended Richard “Rocky” Iverson of Blackfoot around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. He was arrested without incident at a home near Moreland. 

Police launched the manhunt after a Saturday night shootout behind City Hall that left one suspect dead and a dangerous armed fugitive on the loose. 

One of the suspects died at the scene after being shot by one of the Marshals. The other suspect was Iverson. 

Pocatello police issued a citywide warning to the public to be on the lookout for him.

Iverson is currently being held in the Bingham County Jail one four felony counts of lewd conduct with a child.

