Click here to watch live coverage from the scene.

There are reports of active shooter situation in Spokane Valley on 9922 E Montgomery Ave.

Police have asked people to avoid the area and are redirecting traffic.

An officer at the scene told KREM reporters on the scene that he heard reports of shots fired. Very few details have been confirmed so far.

The active location is a strip mall and a law enforcement from Spokane and Spokane Valley have responded.

Eastbound Montgomery is closed.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

KREM crews are reporting from the scene.