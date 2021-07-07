Report: Crime rate dropped by 8% in Ada County last year

According to a crime report conducted Idaho State Police, crime in Canyon County decreased by more than 5%.

BOISE, Idaho — Crime rates are dropping across the Treasure Valley, according to data compiled by Idaho State Police in their 2020 crime report.

Crime in Ada County dropped by 8% in 2020, according to the report. In Canyon County, the crime rate dropped more than 5%.

Idaho State Police directed KTVB to local police departments for comment and analysis of the crime report. KTVB reached out to the Boise Police Department, which said the crime rate has been decreasing since 1994.

According to data provided by the police department, the crime index in the City of Trees is now less than a third of what it was 27 years ago.

The police department credited "community policing" for the steady decrease in the crime rate but also recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic also affected the lower crime rate in 2020.

"We have officers that are designated to certain areas of the city," Boise Police Patrol Captain Matt Bryngelson told KTVB. "What they do is they develop relationships with community leaders and different neighborhoods. They identify any problems that they might notice, whether it be parking, loud music. Anything and everything that a police officer can help improve the quality of life for the neighborhood."

Bryngelson agreed with the department's report that said the pandemic contributed to the crime rate drop, saying last year was very different because of it.

Boise Police Department's community policing policy has been in place for decades. Byrngelson called it a philosophy for the department.

