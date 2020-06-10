Nampa police want to chat with driver of red Ford pickup

This after two people were seen hitching a trailer up to the truck and driving off.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking for the public's help.

Officers are looking for the driver of a red Ford pickup truck.

They say the driver and another person went into a local storage facility, hooked up a trailer and drove away. Police say that's not their trailer.

In a post on the Nampa Police Department's Facebook page Tuesday, they say: "We’d like to chat with them about it."

Anyone who has seen this truck and/or trailer is urged to contact Nampa Police. You can leave them leave a voicemail at 208-468-5644. Refer to case # N20-64247.

You can also remain anonymous and earn a reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to a felony arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

