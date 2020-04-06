Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier, was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 31 at the Super One Foods grocery store in Rathdrum.

RATHDRUM, Idaho — A mother who is suspected of kidnapping two of her kids, a 6-year-old and a 17-year-old boy, was previously found guilty of assault and driving under the influence with her younger son in the car.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Mimi Charmayne Hiibel was found guilty of assault and DUI stemming from a stop in Post Falls in 2015. Her 6-year-old son Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier, who is part of the AMBER Alert with his 17-year-old half-brother Gene Heckman, was in the car at the time of the arrest, according to court records.

The Idaho State Police issued an AMBER Alert Thursday for Heckman and Hiibel-Cloutier. Hiibel is believed to be driving a black 2012 Nissan 4-Door with Idaho plate K616700 to either Nevada or Oklahoma.

According to a source, Hiibel used to live in Nevada.

Police said Leo Hiibel-Cloutier, was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 31 at the Super One Foods grocery store in Rathdrum. The Super One Foods used to be used as a place for Hiibel and the boys' father to meet and exchange the kids, according to a source.

Hiibel also had another DUI charge in 2015 in Nez Perce County, according to records.

Rathdrum Police Sgt. Brandon Friis told KREM that the department is getting a lot of tips about the family, and that Hackman is Hiibel-Cloutier's half-brother.

Friis said the family is from Kootenai County, and the department is working with authorities in Nevada and Oklahoma, where authorities think Hiibel may be headed.

A source told KREM that the Super One doesn't have cameras in its parking lot. The source also said the mother had her parental rights to Leo taken away by a judge and that she either threw away or turned off her phone after taking her son, making it impossible to track. The source went on to say that she abandoned her car in the parking lot and there is an active warrant for her arrest.

Leo is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black corduroy pants, a white t-shirt, black tennis shoes, and a camouflage hooded jacket.

Gene is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing jeans, a tan carhart jacket and boots. He is 5-foot-eleven inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Mimi Hiibel is described as being white, and having brown hair and green eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 145 pounds. She also has a tattoo on the back of her left hand near her thumb of the letter "J".