MERIDIAN, Idaho — Police are once again urging residents to lock up their belongings after ten unlocked cars were broken into in Meridian.

All of the burglaries took place late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Meridian Police say it is clear the thief or thieves checked doors on multiple vehicles to see if they would open. The locked cars were left alone, while those left unlocked were opened up and rummaged through.

In most of the cases, the thief or thieves took only medication and loose change, but one handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle, police say.

A locked door is citizens' best protection against theft, police say. Guns should never be left in a vehicle, even if the car is locked.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.