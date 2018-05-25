PORTLAND, Ore. – A man who was allegedly behind the wheel when an SUV drove on a sidewalk and struck at least three women on the Portland State University campus Friday morning has been charged with attempted murder.

Police identified the suspect Friday night as 61-year-old Greg Porter. Porter was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on three counts of attempted murder, assault and reckless driving.

Porter was taken into custody by police Friday afternoon. Sky 8 was over the scene as officers took Porter into custody near Northeast Glisan Street and 16th Avenue.

A community member saw the damaged SUV and called 911 after realizing authorities were searching for a similar vehicle in connection with the hit-and-run, Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson said in a news conference. Officers arrived in the area, found the vehicle and saw Porter inside. They took him into custody without further incident.

The crash left three women injured on a sidewalk in downtown Portland near Southwest 6th Avenue and Hall Street. One of the women was critically injured and another suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police initially reported the third victim's injuries were serious, but later said the woman's family did not want any further medical updates released. All three women were rushed to Portland hospitals.

Witnesses who spoke with KGW said the driver purposely drove onto the sidewalk and hit the women.

"It was not an accident that he was on the sidewalk. He purposely jumped the curb," said Anna, who was across the street from the crash when it happened.

Witnesses told KGW the driver drove the SUV onto a sidewalk and hit at least three young women before driving away. Witnesses also said the suspect followed traffic rules, including stopping at red lights, while leaving the scene around 10 a.m.

"I saw two of the girls’ bodies fly, heard the impact, and then saw the car speed off and get back onto 6th," said Anna, who estimated the driver was going 45-50 mph. "And then I dropped my bag and ran over to start doing what I could."

In a news conference, Sgt. Chris Burley with Portland police said a fourth person may have been injured in the crash and walked away from the area. That person has not contacted police or medics.

Detectives used surveillance video from security cameras in the area to identify the suspect vehicle. Police announced they were looking for a blue 2005 Mazda Tribute with front-end damage just minutes before officers took the suspect into custody.

Southwest 6th Avenue reopened Friday evening after a seven-hour closure between Harrison and Montgomery streets. TriMet said MAX lines were disrupted in the area as well.

The names of the victims have not been released.

