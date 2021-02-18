Protester arrested again at Idaho Capitol

David Pettinger, 44, was taken into custody by Idaho State Police troopers on misdemeanor charges of obstructing officers and assault on an officer.

BOISE, Idaho — An Eagle man who showed up at the Idaho Capitol Wednesday was arrested on outstanding warrants.

David Pettinger, 44, was taken into custody by Idaho State Police troopers on misdemeanor charges of obstructing officers and assault on an officer.

The Idaho Press reports that Pettinger was in a Judiciary Committee hearing about a proposed bill that would penalize "targeted picketing" in front of someone's house. Pettinger wore a large yellow Star of David and had been complaining about "fascism" in a different meeting, the Press reported, drawing an admonishment from the committee chair.

Pettinger was previously arrested and charged with disturbing the peace for protesting outside then-commissioner Diana Lachiondo's home in December. Sponsors of the targeted picketing bill say that incident was among the protests that prompted them to introduce the measure.

Jail records show Pettinger has been released on bond.

Watch more crime news: