Officers who shot man in downtown Boise in October won't face charges

Officers believed Zachary Snow had a gun and was going to shoot them, according to a Boise Police summary of the incident. The object in his hand was a speaker.

BOISE, Idaho — A prosecutor reviewing the Critical Incident Task Force investigation has cleared Boise Police officers who shot and killed a man in October 2021 in downtown Boise.

Gem County Prosecutor Erick B. Thomson reviewed CITF reports, videos and applicable law, and determined that "the officers acted in self-defense and his office would not be taking any action," the Boise Police Dept. said Wednesday.

On Oct. 27, 2021, Ada County dispatch called Boise Police about a possible suicidal man who may have been attempting to jump from what was then an unknown location. Reports indicated the man, later identified as 26-year-old Zachary Snow, might be on Interstate 184, a business at 27th and Main, then a business near Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street. Officers were advised that Snow had a felony failure-to-appear warrant and would run if he saw police. According to a Boise Police Dept. summary of the incident, officers planned to check on Snow's welfare and arrest him on the warrant.

Officers found Snow in a surface parking lot near Capitol and Myrtle. As officers approached, he "took a defensive posture and refused commands to show his hands. He pulled a hard black object from his rear waistband and took a shooter's stance imitating that he had a gun. Officers believed he had a gun in hand and that they were going to be fired upon. Two officers then fired their weapons in self-defense," the Boise Police Dept. said, adding that the object Snow had pulled from his waistband was later determined to be a black, cylinder-shaped, portable speaker.

Snow was taken to the hospital, where he died three days later. The Ada County Coroner determined that Snow died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck, and also had "multiple" gunshot wounds on his torso.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Zachary Snow. The Boise Police Department values the sanctity of human life, and it pains our officers anytime we face this type of situation. Our condolences go out to the officers and their families as well following this incident,” said Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee. “We thank the Garden City Police Department for leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigation and the Gem County Prosecutor for their thorough review of the incident.”

In an interview for a story that aired in November 2021, Snow's mother said he had struggled with mental illness since childhood, and at the age of 18 had been diagnosed with anti-social personality disorder. Snow went to prison for a felony drug conviction, and was released on parole a few months before his death. Snow's family in December 2021 filed a notice of tort claim against the City of Boise, Ada County and the State of Idaho.

Now that the CITF investigation is complete, the Boise Police Dept. has possession of that investigation and the final report. The BPD Office of Internal Affairs will review it as part of an internal investigation, the Boise Police Dept. said. The City of Boise's Office of Police Accountability also will conduct an independent review.

Video of the incident was recorded by a surveillance camera at a nearby business and by body cameras on three Boise Police officers. The Boise Police Dept. has released the video, posted below.

The mother of Zachary Snow has spoken with KTVB investigative reporter Morgan Romero. That interview will air Wednesday, April 6, on the News at 10.

