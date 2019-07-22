BOISE, Idaho — 46-year-old Danny Krueger allegedly broke into his estranged wife's house off Gary Lane in Boise just after midnight on Sunday. Now, a man is in the intensive care unit after being stabbed repeatedly with an eight-inch kitchen knife, according to Ada County Prosecutors.

Krueger was arraigned in court on Monday.

Police say Krueger waited for his estranged wife and the victim to return home and then immediately began attacking the victim.

"He stabbed him with a kitchen knife allegedly, which is about eight inches long," an Ada County Prosecutor said. "The ex-wife tried to intervene, the defendant continued stabbing the victim and at one point he paused and then stabbed the victim in the neck and stated, 'He's dead anyway.' The victim lay bleeding and the defendant stood over him telling him he was going to die."

At that point, a Good Samaritan who happened to be driving by, along with a neighbor, helped detain Krueger until police showed up, according to prosecutors.

Krueger is being charged with four felonies including aggravated battery, burglary, use of a deadly weapon, and inflicting grave bodily harm.

He is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear back in court July 30 for a preliminary hearing.

Krueger has one previous felony from 2007 for writing bad checks.

