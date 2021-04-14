Prosecutor says no criminal charges in Idaho jail starvation death

Lance Quick was taken to the Bannock County Jail for processing in 2018. He died less than a week later Less than a week later of dehydration and starvation.

BOISE, Idaho — A newly released investigatory report shows Idaho jailers watched as a mentally ill man starved to death, but a prosecutor says there isn't enough evidence to justify criminal charges in the case.

Lance Quick was a 40-year-old home inspector in the grip of a manic episode from bipolar disorder when he was taken to the Bannock County Jail for processing in 2018.

Less than a week later, Quick died of dehydration and starvation.