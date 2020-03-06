Mother pronghorn poached in Elmore County

The doe had recently given birth, investigators say, and her fawn was found nearby.

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating after a pronghorn doe was killed and left to rot in Elmore County recently.

The poaching incident happened during the last week of May, just off Cinder Butte Road. No meat was taken from the doe's carcass.

Investigators say the pronghorn's fawn was found nearby.

Fish and Game conservation officer Jeremy Gaffield is working to uncover who shot the doe, and asked anyone with information to come forward.

“The doe pronghorn recently gave birth to a fawn, just one reason there is no spring hunt for pronghorn," he said. "I am very interested in visiting with anyone who may have information regarding this case."