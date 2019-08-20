STANLEY, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hoping to bring a poacher to justice.

State officials are seeking information about an illegally killed pronghorn buck discovered last week near Stanley.

Two Fish and Game conservation officers found the carcass of a young pronghorn buck on August 14 just east of Highway 75, near the junction with Pettit Lake Road. They believe the buck was likely shot from the highway and the entire carcass was left to rot.

“The pronghorn was likely shot with a small caliber bullet, .223 or smaller, sometime the early morning we discovered it,” said officer Johnathan Beer.

The archery season for pronghorn opened in the area the next day. Beer hopes to learn more about the case from any witnesses or others with knowledge of the incident.

“Someone in addition to the poacher knows about this and we'd like to visit with them,” Beer said.

Additionally, Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information and callers can remain anonymous. Call the CAP hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

