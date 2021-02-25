Idaho prison officials seek inmate who walked away from his job

Derek Beese was last seen Tuesday evening at a job site in Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is asking for the public's help locating an inmate who walked away from his job in the community Tuesday evening.

Derek Duane Beese is a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who was reported missing from his Meridian job site at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Beese is white male, 44 years old, with hazel eyes and partially grey hair. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds.

Beese has convictions in Ada County for grand theft, eluding a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

He was scheduled to be eligible for parole on July 27, 2022. His sentence was set to be satisfied on July 26, 2025.

Anyone with information about Beese's whereabouts should call 911.

