Police: 19-year-old arrested for alleged stabbing at a house party

According to police, two men tried to force themselves into a house party, and one stabbed an 18-year-old male.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Police arrested a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a stabbing in Post Falls on March 18.

According to the Post Falls Police Captian Mark J. Brantl, 19-year-old Collin Scrimsher is facing aggravated battery charges after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old man multiple times. Police say Scrimsher fled from the scene.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital. He's since been listed in stable condition.

During their investigation, Post Falls officers discovered Scrimsher and another man showed up at the party in masks and tried to force their way in. Officers say that's when Scrimsher stabbed the victim and fled.

The other masked man was found but was not charged with this crime when this article was published.

Scrimsher is being held at the Kootenai County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

