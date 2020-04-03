The Kootenai County Sheriff said the officer was shot below his bulletproof vest. He said he was taken in to surgery and he is expected to make a "full recovery."

POST FALLS, Idaho — A Post Falls Police officer was shot in the line of duty while serving a search warrant, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Offi\ce.

It happened near First Avenue and Bentley Place Tuesday night.

Heather Wagner lives just across the street from the house where the man barricaded himself inside. She recalls hearing gunshots and seeing officers duck for cover.

"I saw an officer crouching down behind a car in front of my house. I didn't know at the time that he was injured," Wagner said.

Wagner said negotiations between SWAT and the suspect were "very scary," adding that she heard SWAT officers attempting to convince the suspect to surrender and saying his family was worried about him.

Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger said Post Falls Police officers were executing a misdemeanor warrant when a man inside the house fired shots at them, wounding one officer.

Wolfinger said the officer was shot below his bulletproof vest. He said he was taken in to surgery and he is expected to make a "full recovery."

Wolfinger said they are not releasing the officer's identity at this time but said his spouse was already at the hospital with him.

As of 10:45 p.m., the suspect was barricade inside a home in the area and SWAT had the home surrounded, according to Wolfinger. He said the SWAT team is negotiating with that suspect to come out of the house.

Wolfinger said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

KREM 2’s Casey Decker said a wide perimeter was set up in the area. A drone and helicopter were seen in the area. Decker also reported hearing multiple flash bangs and SWAT speaking with the suspect over a bullhorn.

First Avenue and Lincoln Street are back open following the standoff. Bentley Place is still closed.