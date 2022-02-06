Police revive student who overdosed on fentanyl at Post Falls High School

The student responsible for distributing fentanyl to the student who overdosed is in custody in juvenile detention.

POST FALLS, Idaho — A student at Post Falls High School suffered an opioid overdose on Thursday but was revived by first responders, according to Post Falls police.

Post Falls police responded to a call of a student that was unconscious in the weight room of the school. Officers found the student to be barely breathing and exhibiting signs of an opioid overdose.

Police used Narcan to revive the student before Kootenai County Fire and Rescue arrived and provided care with an additional dose of Narcan.

A Post Falls Police Resource Officer was later able to identify the student responsible for possessing and distributing fentanyl. That student has been taken into custody for distribution of a controlled substance and has been booked into juvenile detention.

Following the incident, the Post Falls School District sent the following statement to parents:

Dear parents and guardians,

Prior to going to school this morning, a high school student took an unknown pill and later collapsed at school. Fortunately, our nurses, SRO and first responders were able to use NARCAN to revive the student. We have spoken to the student’s parents, and they agreed it would be important to share accurate information about this incident.

The investigation surrounding this incident is ongoing. The Post Falls Police suspect the pill was laced with fentanyl. The Post Falls Police and the Post Falls School District urge parents to talk with their children about the dangers of taking unknown pills.