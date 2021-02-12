The man suspected of randomly firing at cars at a Post Falls coffee stand was taken into custody following a brief chase, authorities said.

POST FALLS, Idaho — One of two men shot at a Post Falls coffee stand is still recovering in the hospital on Thursday, according to his wife.

Post Falls police identified the shooting suspect as 32-year-old Tisen W. Sterkel of Newport, Washington. Sterkel pulled up to Kokopelli Coffee, which is located in the parking lot of a gas station on Highway 41, and started randomly firing at cars at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Sterkel fled the scene after the shooting, police said. Shortly after, an armed carjacking was reported at Highway 53 and McGuire Road outside of Post Falls. Police learned that the suspect's original vehicle was abandoned near a home on Greensferry Road near Hayden Avenue and the suspect stole another vehicle, which he drove to the carjacking location.

As authorities arrived in the area, they saw a vehicle driving along the railroad tracks on Highway 53, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. The driver refused to stop and eluded authorities in a field between Pleasant View and McGuire Roads.

Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies found Sterkel driving the stolen vehicle and took him into custody without incident, Post Falls police said. Court records show Sterkel is facing charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, robbery, unlawful entry, burglary and attempting to flee from officers, among others.

One man was hit by shrapnel after a bullet struck his vehicle, police said. Jake Sheppard was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital for surgery. Sheppard is expected to make a full recovery.

According to a GoFundMe set up for Sheppard's family, he was visiting the coffee stand for a drink and talking on the phone when the bullet came through his windshield.

Sheppard's wife, Dominique, said in part on Thursday that she wants to thank people for their generosity and "the outpouring of love and messages." Dominique has worked at the coffee stand for seven years.

"We're very, very, very thankful. And we are very grateful. And we're just thankful that Jake is alive and well, and everything's going to be OK," Dominique said. "And he's going to make a full recovery and we are very thankful for that."

Dominique said she was at home with her kids when the shooting happened and received a call that her husband was shot.

The GoFundMe has already raised more than $3,700 of a $5,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

Post Falls Police Chief Greg McLean said the shooting appears to be random. The suspect apparently did not know the victims and the shooting may be drug-related, police said.