POST FALLS, Idaho — A Post Falls family is warning people after their car was stolen by a man who was interested in buying the vehicle.

The Lawrence family said they were trying to sell their car for $2,400 using an app called ‘Offer Up.’

On Sunday night, an interested buyer from Post Falls showed up on his motorcycle. He left his bike, and then test drove the car for about seven minutes, the family said.

The man came back, gave them the keys, and took off. The family thought nothing of it because the keys looked the same and he wasn't gone for that long.

The car was gone by Monday morning. The family thinks the suspect gave them some kind of dummy key. They would have never guessed this could have happened to them.

"We were just completely shocked. He seemed nice. I like to give people the benefit of the doubt. Kind of felt silly that we didn't check the key before we went to bed," said Rebecca Lawrence.

The car wasn't their daily driver. Still, they said they had put some money into it to fix it up in order to sell. They're now out that money, plus this car.

Post Falls Police said they've received the report and are investigating. A department spokesman said a car theft in this manner appears to be rare. They advise you to not leave your keys unattended with people you don't know.

