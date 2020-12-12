Portland woman's car and dog stolen while she was shopping

Molly Daline said she was parked in front of the Goodwill on Southeast 90th Place and Powell Boulevard on Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Christmas shopping trip for a Southeast Portland woman quickly turned into a nightmare. Not only was her car stolen, but her dog who was inside the car at the time was also taken.

She said she's worried about her dog, a 12-year-old Chiweenie named Lamp, because he’s older and depends on her. Daline admits she got distracted before walking into the store and left her car keys behind.

“I was making him comfortable before I went inside the store, trying to put blankets over him and I guess I left them in the middle”, said Daline.

She said she’s been reaching out to local dog shelters, but so far hasn’t had any luck locating her dog.