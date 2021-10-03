Man indicted on 35 counts in Portland human trafficking case; more victims sought

Johnel Johnson faces charges including multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, compelling prostitution and strangulation.

PORTLAND, Ore — A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted a man on 35 counts related to a human sex trafficking investigation and Portland police detectives believe there may be more victims.

Johnel Johnson, 32, faces charges including multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, compelling prostitution and strangulation.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) and Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said the investigation began in February when Johnson allegedly robbed, kidnapped and repeatedly sexually assaulted a victim. The victim was able to escape and call 911. Officers responded but did not find Johnson.

Investigators linked Johnson to a sexual assault from November 2020. The district attorney’s office said Johnson kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted a person. He also allegedly threatened to make the victim “engage in forced prostitution acts.”

Human trafficking investigators presented Johnson’s case to a grand jury, which returned a 35-count indictment.

Police arrested Johnson on March 1 in Southeast Portland.

Johnson faces the following charges:

Assault in the Fourth Degree - 1 count

Compelling Prostitution - 2 counts

Felon in Possession of a Firearm - 1 count

Felony Strangulation - 2 counts

Kidnapping in the First Degree - 1 count

Kidnapping in the First Degree w/ a Firearm - 3 counts

Kidnapping in the Second Degree - 2 counts

Promoting Prostitution - 3 counts

Rape in the First Degree - 1 count

Rape in the First Degree w/ a Firearm - 3 counts

Robbery in the First Degree - 4 counts

Robbery in the First Degree w/ a Firearm - 3 counts

Robbery in the Second Degree - 4 counts

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree w/ a Firearm - 1 count

Sodomy in the First Degree w/ a Firearm - 1 count

Unlawful Use of a Weapon - 2 counts

Unlawful Use of a Weapon w/ a Firearm - 1 count