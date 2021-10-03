Man indicted on 35 counts in Portland human trafficking case; more victims sought

PORTLAND, Ore — A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted a man on 35 counts related to a human sex trafficking investigation and Portland police detectives believe there may be more victims.
Johnel Johnson, 32, faces charges including multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, compelling prostitution and strangulation.
The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) and Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said the investigation began in February when Johnson allegedly robbed, kidnapped and repeatedly sexually assaulted a victim. The victim was able to escape and call 911. Officers responded but did not find Johnson.
Investigators linked Johnson to a sexual assault from November 2020. The district attorney’s office said Johnson kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted a person. He also allegedly threatened to make the victim “engage in forced prostitution acts.”
Human trafficking investigators presented Johnson’s case to a grand jury, which returned a 35-count indictment.
Police arrested Johnson on March 1 in Southeast Portland.
Johnson faces the following charges:
- Assault in the Fourth Degree - 1 count
- Compelling Prostitution - 2 counts
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm - 1 count
- Felony Strangulation - 2 counts
- Kidnapping in the First Degree - 1 count
- Kidnapping in the First Degree w/ a Firearm - 3 counts
- Kidnapping in the Second Degree - 2 counts
- Promoting Prostitution - 3 counts
- Rape in the First Degree - 1 count
- Rape in the First Degree w/ a Firearm - 3 counts
- Robbery in the First Degree - 4 counts
- Robbery in the First Degree w/ a Firearm - 3 counts
- Robbery in the Second Degree - 4 counts
- Sexual Abuse in the First Degree w/ a Firearm - 1 count
- Sodomy in the First Degree w/ a Firearm - 1 count
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon - 2 counts
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon w/ a Firearm - 1 count
Detectives are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information about Johnson is asked to call Detective Kyffin Marcum at 503-823-0462 or Detective Scott McCollister 503-823-0424.
RELATED: 'It has reached crisis proportions': Man shot and killed in Portland's 20th homicide of the year