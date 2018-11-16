BOISE -- More than a year after a luxury sports car careened off the road and into a crowd outside a Boise car show, one victim said he is still reliving the crash.

September 16, 2017 comes to him in dreams, the teenager told a judge Friday. It comes in waking flashbacks. It comes as he's walking down the street and sees a car driving his direction.

"I get so scared, I freeze in place and get taken right back to that day," he said.

The teen was one of 14 people injured when 51-year-old Roy Drennon lost control of his Porsche Spyder as he peeled out of a popular Cars and Coffee event.

Prosecutors described Drennon accelerating rapidly and ignoring two yield signs as he swung into an outside lane leaving the Boise Spectrum. Another vehicle was already in that lane, causing Drennon to jerk the wheel and lose control.

The Porsche slid onto the sidewalk and over the grass where fathers and sons, friends and cousins, stood gathered to watch the stream of high-end cars go by.

Graphic video of the wreck captured screaming and pandemonium as people bounce off the car or crumple to the ground. Miraculously, no one was killed, but prosecutors say several were left with serious, life-changing injuries.

Among them was the teen who testified Friday, who was attending the Cars and Coffee event with his dad. The impact from the crash destroyed his knee and altered the course of his life, he said during Drennon's sentencing.

"It was the most terrifying and painful thing that ever happened to me," he said. "I would be still wrestling and playing baseball, but that's all gone now. I can't mess around and be a normal teenager with my friends without worrying about ruining my knee, since I have such limited mobility now."

Those hit ranged in age from nine to 46.

The parents of the youngest victim wrote in a letter to the judge that the wreck robbed their son of his joy in soccer, playing outside and going on walks to the store.

"Ever since the accident, we are scared to let [him] be a kid," Juan and Erika Aguilara wrote. "We get worried when he goes outside, or even school, because it's a 24/7 nightmare."

The car fractured both the 9-year-old's knees - damaging important growth plates - and slammed him to the sidewalk, his parents said. He spent months in the hospital, slipping behind his peers in school, and is still struggling with pain and other issues from a head injury.

"The injury to his head makes it difficult for him to find the words to express his feelings correctly," his parents wrote. "We are worried that his injuries will hold strong limitations to his potential, not just now, but in the future."

Other victims described struggling with memory loss and pain, drowning beneath mounting medical bills, and missing their own graduation in the wake of the accident.

Drennon was convicted of reckless driving - a misdemeanor - in October. Many of those injured have also filed civil suits against him, which remain pending.

Prosecutor Joshua Bishop argued the crash was "completely preventable."

"The only reason it happened was because Mr. Drennon decided to show off his car," he said. Bishop noted that Drennon had racked up a dozen speeding tickets over the past 30 years, and asked Judge Daniel Steckel to send him to jail.

But the driver's defense attorney, Scott McKay, argued that Drennon was a good man and conscientious father who had made "a temporary lapse of judgment."

His own guilt over the wreck was a worse than anything the judge could hand down, he argued.

"That's something he lives with every day," the attorney said. "I can't imagine a greater punishment."

Drennon also expressed remorse to the people he had hit and their families in an emotional statement.

"I'm sorry, it's the biggest mistake of my life," he said. "I wish there was something I could do to make amends, but I can't take back that 15-second decision that I made. I had no intention of hurting anyone."

Judge Steckel acknowledged that, telling Drennon that he did not believe the driver was a bad person or had steered intentionally toward the crowd. But Drennon's thoughtlessness had resulted in a lifetime of consequences for his victims, the judge said.

"This was a colossal lapse in judgment," Steckel said. "When you're driving a 3,000-pound weapon, you owe a high responsibility, and you know that."

Steckel ultimately handed down a withheld judgment and a six-month jail sentence, with all but one week suspended. The judge told Drennon that the week behind bars was intended in part to "ruin his Thanksgiving." In addition, he'll spend two years on unsupervised probation.

Steckel acknowledged that the victims of the crash would likely believe the severity of the sentence falls far short of the pain inflicted on them. The victims have the right to be angry and upset, he told them.

But no sentence could undo what had happened, or "unring this bell," he said.

"I hope you find peace," Steckel told the victims. "I hope you have good lives and are able to put this behind you, because I'm not going to be able to put it behind you. It's something you have to do."

