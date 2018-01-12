BOISE — The Boise Police Department is searching for a female suspect wanted for a package theft on Nov. 27, off of Broadway Avenue and Boise Avenue.

In one report, a home security camera captured the theft on video. The woman was seen riding a bike towards the home, where she picks up a package and then rides away from the house.

The police department has received six separate reports of package thefts since Thanksgiving.

The reports have not been restricted to one area or neighborhood of Boise.

Police recommend that people track their packages or have their shipments sent to their work, a friend's address or have a neighbor pick up their packages.

If anyone has any information about the package thefts, Boise Police ask that they call Crime Stoppers at 208-242-2677.

