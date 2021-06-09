Police: Two men arrested after reports of shots fired, erratic driving on I-84

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on westbound I-84 near Eagle Road.

BOISE, Idaho — Two men were arrested and booked into the Ada Count Jail Tuesday after police received reports of shots being fired from a vehicle on Interstate 84.

According to Idaho State Police, just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers received several calls about on erratic driver in a Nissan Versa on westbound I-84 near Eagle Road. One person reported the car went off the interstate but then drove through the dirt and back on the freeway. Another driver told police the car struck the concrete median but continued down the road.

A short time later, a motorist called ISP dispatch to say they saw someone inside a vehicle matching the same description on I-84 holding a gun outside the window. The witness reported several shots were fired from the handgun.

Idaho State Police troopers and officers from local agencies began a search for the suspect vehicle. Around 3:20 p.m., a Meridian Police officer spotted the car just north of I-84 near S. Main Street and E. Corporate Drive in Meridian.

Troopers arrested the driver identified as Desmond L. Smith, 21, of Mendenhall, Mississippi, and his passenger, Cornelius X. Hobbs, 28, of Braxton, Mississippi.

Hobbs is charged with misdemeanor discharge of a firearm and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Smith is charged with driving under the influence - excessive, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol and driving without privileges. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

Idaho State Police say there have been no injuries reported with this incident.

Troopers are asking anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident or has further information, to please call ISP Dispatch at 208-846-7550.

