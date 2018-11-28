BOISE — Two Colorado women have been arrested and charged with trying to rob a Boise coffee shop Tuesday morning.

According to Boise Police, at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, a woman approached the window of the Dutch Bros at 8649 W. Overland Road and demanded money while brandishing what appeared to be a gun. The woman did not get any money and left on foot.

A store employee chase after her as police officers arrived on scene. After a brief foot pursuit, the woman was taken into custody. A second female was also arrested.

Police say they found a replica toy handgun in the area and a vehicle reported stolen out of Colorado that the suspects had been driving.

Miriam Davenport, 18, and Hannah Prieto, 20, both of Colorado Springs were booked into the Ada County Jail.

Prieto and Davenport are each charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, both felonies.

Davenport also has a felony warrant for her arrest out of Colorado.

