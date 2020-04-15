Police trying to identify woman accused of cashing counterfeit checks in Boise, Eagle

The woman was caught on security cameras cashing bogus checks at two US Bank branches. Police say she made off with $9,000 from someone else's bank account.

BOISE, Idaho — Eagle Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman they say cashed counterfeit checks in Boise and Eagle late last month.

The woman was caught on security camera footage cashing bogus checks at US Bank branches in grocery stores in Eagle and Boise on March 27.

The woman, who appears to be wearing a wig and was dressed in pink hospital-style scrubs, used the fake checks to withdraw over $9,000 from someone else's bank account, police said.

Two checks were cashed at the Albertson's at 250 South Eagle Road and two more at the Albertson's at 909 East Parkcenter Boulevard.

According to investigators, the woman was also seen at the Target store on North Milwaukee Street the same day, where she used stolen identity information to open a new credit account and purchase over $400 worth of gift cards.

It is unclear how the woman was able to get the financial information from the victim, who lives in another state, police said.

If you recognize the woman or have any information about what happened, you're urged to email Detective Brendan Kirkpatrick at bkirkpatrick@adacounty.id.gov or call Eagle Police at (208) 938-2260.

