MERIDIAN, Idaho — Three people are facing felony charges after investigators say they were caught with drugs as well as ID and debit cards stolen during a string of burglaries.

Eighteen-year-old Emma Cornelison, 36-year-old Richielle Curtiss and 27-year-old Byron Butler, all of Pullman, Washington, were all taken into custody in Meridian Thursday.

According to Meridian Police, officers were called out to a business in the 100 block of Progress Avenue to help remove people who were trespassing. While speaking with Butler, police say, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

Curtiss and Cornelison were also in the room, police say, and all three admitted to using drug paraphernalia. A search of the room turned up methamphetamine, marijuana, and smoking devices, as well as forged checks and multiple ID cards and debit cards.

Invesigators say they linked the suspects to a string of burglaries, both in the Treasure Valley and out of state. All three people were arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Cornelison is charged with felony counts of grand theft, burglary, and possession of forged checks, along with misdemeanor providing false information to police.

Curtiss is charged with felony drug possession, and misdemeanors for drug possession and possession of paraphernalia, while Butler is charged with misdemeanor drug possession and possession of paraphernalia.

The case remains under investigation and more charges could be filed in the case, police say.