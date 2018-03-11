BOISE — The Boise Police Department is now searching for one suspect that was involved with robbing a convenience store in Boise at knifepoint. Police say that they may have used a handheld voice changer.

The robbery occurred on Monday, October 29, at the corner of North Garden and Emerald streets. Police responded to the incident at 11:37 p.m. The suspected robber ran away from the convenience store. Police, with the help of a K-9 unit, searched for the suspect but could not find him.

The suspect is described as a white man with a slender build, between 5'8" and 5'10". He was wearing jeans, a blue zip-up hoodie, and black sunglasses. He covered his face with a gray scarf.

Anyone with information on the suspect and crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-2677.

© 2018 KTVB