NAMPA — After nearly seven hours, a standoff at a Nampa home has ended peacefully.

Earlier today, officers attempted to take a woman into custody on a felony warrant.

The situation began at about 9:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Garland Street, not far from Northwest Nazarene University.

Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said the suspect, a 48-year-old woman, was armed and refused to come out of the home. A SWAT team was called to the scene and officers were in contact with the woman by phone, trying to persuade her to come out and surrender.

Two ambulances and an armored police vehicle were also parked at the scene.

Several roads in the area were closed, and police asked residents to avoid the neighborhood or stay inside until the situation cleared up.

Police have not released the suspect's name or the charges against her.

SWAT standoff with armed woman near NNU

© 2018 KTVB