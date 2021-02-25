Neighbors asked to shelter in place as police negotiate with suspect in Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are asking people who live in a Boise Bench neighborhood to shelter in place while they negotiate with suspect.
The standoff began at 4 p.m. when officers responded to the area of West Kirkwood Road and South Empire Way, just south of Overland Road.
Officers shut down West Kirkwood Road while they attempt to negotiate with a suspect wanted on an out-of-state warrant.
There are no threats to the public, police said in a Twitter post, though those who live in the immediate area are asked to shelter in place.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
