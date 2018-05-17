MERIDIAN - Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect in Wednesday's armed robbery of a Papa Murphy's in Meridian.

Officers responded at around 2:40 p.m. to the restaurant, located on Bartlett Avenue, off of Meridian Road. Police say a man displayed a handgun and demanded money from a worker.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as white and 30 to 40 years old. He was around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 to 180 pounds, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a gray English-style golf hat, a dark-colored zip-up jacket, tan pants and glasses with dark frames. The suspect also was wearing a black glove on his right hand.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call police dispatch immediately.

