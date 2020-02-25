Police seek public's help in identifying Boise bank robber

Police said the man did not have teeth and was wearing two hats - a beanie and a baseball hat.

BOISE, Idaho — An investigation is underway after a man robbed a Boise bank Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened at about 2:30 p.m. at a U.S. Bank branch on Vista Avenue.

According to Boise police, the suspect demanded money from an employee and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers set up a perimeter to search for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, and about 5-foot-8 to 6-foot tall.

Police said the man did not have teeth and was wearing two hats - a beanie and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the "P3 Tips" app for your mobile device.

