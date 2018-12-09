BOISE -- Police are searching for a suspect after a woman reported being attacked along the Boise River Greenbelt as she walked with her dog Tuesday.

The victim told police she was walking her 18-month-old German Shepard at about 4:45 p.m. on the Greenbelt on the north side of the river near 13th Street and Shoreline, east of Shoreline Park. The woman said she let her dog off its leash and the pet ran down a path toward the river.

When the dog did not immediately come back, the woman said, she went down the path to find a man holding her dog. At that point, the victim said, the suspect attacked her.

Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said the man hit the victim in the head and began to drag her away. The woman was able to fight off the attacker, and ran home with her dog, where she called police.

Williams said the woman had minor injuries consistent with being hit and dragged. Her dog wasn't hurt in the attack.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 40's or 50's, standing about 5'6" and 150-160 pounds. According to the victim, the man was dirty but wore a new-looking gray zip-up hoodie.

The suspect had a white and dark gray beard that was about 4-6 inches long. He is also described as having a wrinkled face and dirty wrinkled hands.

Police say the woman was yelling "Rosey" - the name of her dog - during the attack, and was crying as she ran home after her escape.

Anyone who heard or saw anything related to the attack, or has information about the suspect, is urged to call police at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

