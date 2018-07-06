BOISE -- One man was hospitalized after a stabbing outside a bar in downtown Boise early Thursday morning.

The attack happened at 12:46 a.m. outside Fatty's Bar on Idaho Street.

According to dispatchers, the injured man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The stab wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

The male suspect was gone by the time officers arrived, and remains on the loose. Dispatchers say that suspect was in a white vehicle, but no other description was available.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact law enforcement.

