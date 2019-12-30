TIMBER, Ore. — Police are searching for a woman who nearly ran over an Oregon state trooper while trying to flee from police in a car.

The suspect, 25-year-old Aubri Jenkins of Timber, knocked over the trooper as she put the car in reverse and tried to drive away. She also hit a parked truck before leading police on a chase that reached 80 miles per hour. The pursuit ended before Jenkins could be taken into custody.

The incident began Sunday around 11 a.m. when a concerned driver called police to say the driver of a blue 1991 Geo Prism was slumped over behind the wheel at the intersection of Northwest Cedar Canyon Road and Northwest Killin Road near Banks.

An Oregon state trooper found the car near Banks City Hall on Northwest Main Street. As the trooper was trying to get the woman out from behind the driver's seat, she put the car in reverse, knocking the trooper over. The trooper was uninjured.

The suspect then backed into the trooper's patrol car and crashed into a parked truck before driving away. The trooper pursued Jenkins north on Highway 47 and west on Highway 26 in a chase that reached 80 miles per hour. The trooper ended the pursuit on Highway 26 because of Jenkins' unsafe driving.

Police later received multiple reports of the suspect driving erratically. The car was later found by police near the 58000 block of Highway 26. Officers searched the area but were unable to find Jenkins.

Jenkins is wanted in connection with this incident and an unrelated felony warrant for a probation violation, police say. If you have information about this incident or know where Jenkins is, please call the police non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.

