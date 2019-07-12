NAMPA, Idaho — Police are searching for a suspect after a Nampa Maverik County Store was robbed early Saturday morning.

The robbery happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 7 at 723 12th Avenue Road.

A man about 5'10'' tall and 165 pounds was wearing a blue plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black ski mask when he robbed the store, according to Nampa Police Officers.

The suspect presented a firearm to the Maverik employee and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect fled from the Maverik with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Sergent Shepard with the Nampa Police Property Crimes Division at 208-468-5650 or call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

Check back for updates, this is a developing story.

